US, UK envoys commend successful elections, urge respect for results

The US and UK envoys here today lauded the peaceful election day yesterday and called on all Guyanese to respect the final results when issued.

A joint statement from the envoys follows:

We the Heads of Mission of the British High Commission, H.E. Greg Quinn and Embassy of the United States of America, H.E. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, would like to congratulate all the people of Guyana for a successful and peaceful Election Day on 02 March.

We commend Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Officials, the Guyana Police Force, and representatives of all political parties for maintaining an orderly process on election day.

It is important to give GECOM time to complete the tabulation and verification of the results. At the same time we understand the importance of results being released as quickly as possible. We call on all Guyanese to respect those results.