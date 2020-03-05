US, UK, Canada, EU say Region Four results not credible -urge completion of tabulation

The envoys of the US, UK, Canada and the European Union today said the full count of Region Four’s elections results was not completed and they questioned the credibility of the results released today by GECOM.

A statement by the envoys follows:

JOINT STATEMENT

The following statement is released on behalf of the British High Commissioner, H.E. Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Lilian Chaterjee, the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Fernando Ponz Canto, and the Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch.

Based on our observation of today’s GECOM proceedings at their Region 4 office, and the fact that the full count was not completed, we question the credibility of the Region 4 results published by GECOM today.

We urge the Guyana Elections Commission, and all relevant actors, to expeditiously complete the tabulation on the basis of the statement of polls.

We call on all Guyanese to remain calm and patient, and for all leaders to exercise responsibility and restraint.