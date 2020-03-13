Western envoys warn of isolation if President sworn in on flawed results

The envoys of the US, UK, the EU and Canada today ratcheted up the pressure on the Granger administration and GECOM by warning that the swearing in of any President on the basis of flawed results could lead to Guyana’s isolation.

The envoys also explained that they walked out of the Region Four tabulation process today as it was clear that a transparent process was not in place and intimidatory tactics were being applied.

A statement from the quartet follows:

JOINT STATEMENT

The Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner, H.E. Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Fernando Ponz-Canto, decided to leave the Region 4 tabulation process this morning as it was clear that a transparent and credible process was not put in place by the responsible officials. Further, we are concerned about intimidation tactics we observed against those seeking to ensure that a credible process is followed.

We must be clear that in the absence of a credible process, as directed by the Honorable Chief Justice, it is our view that any results for Region 4 which will impact the overall results of the 2 March elections will not be credible and a President sworn in on the basis of those results will not be considered legitimate.

We are all long-standing friends of Guyana whose countries have supported its development over many decades. The betterment of Guyana and its people has always been our interest. In that spirit we urge all parties to not do anything which could lead to Guyana’s isolation.