Commonwealth says final results not yet tabulated, urges stakeholders to ensure legal process followed

Amid mounting chaos in the verification of the election results for Region Four, the Head of the Commonwealth observer team, Owen Arthur this evening said final results for the general elections have not been tabulated and he urged all of the stakeholders to ensure full compliance with the law.

A statement from Arthur follows:

Commonwealth Observer Group to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Regional and National Assembly Elections

Statement by Rt Hon Owen Arthur

Former Prime Minister of Barbados

Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group

Members of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) have been present at the Office of the Returning Officer, Region 4 in Georgetown over the last 24 hours.

This morning and this afternoon, 5 March 2020, I personally visited the said office.

It is the clear view of the Group that the tabulation of the final election results has not yet been completed and verified according to the established procedures and relevant legal and statutory provisions.

We strongly urge the Guyana Elections Commission and all parties involved to ensure the process properly follows the legal steps dictated by the laws of Guyana and is in line with the country’s international commitments.