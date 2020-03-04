Dear Editor,

I was listening to a live chat show hosted by Sasenarine Singh and felt the need to comment on the negative feedback from the guest panel when challenging the leader of a new party.

The prime ministerial candidate of Change Guyana, Ms Puran was eloquent and made clear the stand of the party is to remove the racial division which still exists in Guyana and the voting for a political party because of race. She is 100% right.

New political parties should be encouraged and not rejected by using statements such as previous small parties did not last as one panel member stated. This may be true however the educated and skilled youths of Guyana should be embraced as they are the future.

Passports carry one’s nationality and not race therefore “all ah we are one” should mean just that.

I am keen to see the growth in Guyana and will contribute to this. Having left over 53 years ago I am encouraged by the conversations of the younger generation to sell Guyana as an educated nation of people with great skill.

Positivity should be the statement of all parties and not the old colonial division of race and power.

The panel also discussed the border issue where foreigners are entering despite the Coronavirus pandemic. All nations should take steps to protect its citizens. According to the World Health Organisation the virus is worldwide and no society is excluded from this dangerous disease. The fact that Brazil only had one known case does not mean Guyana and its surrounding neighbours are free of this disease. It must be taken seriously and borders should be patrolled and people properly screened i.e. having the right to enter.

I pray that Guyanese accept the results of a fair and trouble-free elections and support the upcoming parties and those elected to bring change to a country which has almost every resource to be the best nation.

I will continue to follow the progress closely from London.

One People, One Nation, One Destiny

Donna Massay