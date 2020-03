All Youths `B’ routed for 34, Zeeburg win by 141

All Youths `B’ were bundled out for a paltry 34 chasing 175 for victory against Zeeburg while All Youths `A’

and Dynasty secured wins in the latest round of the West Demerara Cricket Board President’s T20 competiition.

On Sunday, a blistering 68 decorated with three sixes and seven fours from skipper, Ronaldo Renee, powered hosts, Zeeburg, to 175 for six from their allotted overs after winning the toss and opting to bat.