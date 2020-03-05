Albouystown vendor gets bail on ganja charge

An Albouystown vendor, who is accused of having 30 grammes of cannabis in his possession for trafficking, was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $30,000 after denying the charge.

Trevor Edwards, 25, of Albouystown, pleaded “not guilty with explanation” when he was brought before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown.

It is alleged that on March 3, 2020, in the vicinity of Albouystown, Edwards had the narcotics in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Edwards told the court that the cannabis was not found on him.

However, Police Prosecutor Delon Sullivan told the court that the cannabis was found in one of Edward’s pockets. He added that he had no objection to bail but asked that the defendant report to the Criminal Investigation Department at the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday at 9 am until the completion of the trial.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 1, 2020.