Murder convict’s mother on assault charge after throwing liquid on prosecutor

Clavil Graham, the 71-year-old mother of a murder convict, was yesterday brought to a city court on a charge of assault after she allegedly threw a liquid at the state prosecutor who secured the conviction.

Graham, of M16 Green Valley, Wismar, Linden, was brought before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown, where she pleaded not guilty to the assault charge.

It is alleged that on February 28 at the Supreme Court, she assaulted prosecutor Tiffini Lyken.