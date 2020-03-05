Trinidad: Electronic bracelets for person issued protection orders

(Trinidad Guardian) Moves to increase the efficiency of the protection order system are in the works.
Amendments are being drafted to the Domestic Violence law to ensure that culprits against whom protection orders are issued are fitted with electronic monitoring bracelets which will alert the victim who took out the order.
Attorney General Faris Al Rawi spoke about the move in Parliament yesterday while replying to Opposition questions. He was at the time commenting on the status of the proclamation of the bill to allow the use of electronic monitoring. He said nothing was done between 2011 and 2015 although his administration had moved it forward, including with training for implementation of the system. He said redrafted amendments to the bill will be laid in Parliament in a week.
On the use of the electronic monitoring system in planned amendments to the Domestic Violence Act, Al Rawi said this will apply to protection orders issued in the Magistrate’s Court and High Court. He said he hoped the Opposition would support the amendments.
Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, replying to another Opposition query on operations at the Caroni Licensing Office, said in about three months the public will be able to pay for transactions at credit card kiosks.
Commenting on reports of long lines at the office he admitted there had been challenges with employees but said plans, including the introduction of the kiosks, are being implemented to deal with the situation.
Education Minister Anthony Garcia told the Opposition that given the embryonic stage of cannabis decriminalisation there are no immediate plans to introduce UWI courses on the medicinal use of cannabis.
Acting National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hind said Cumana beach in Toco, where two Canadian residents recently drowned, is not among beaches where lifeguards are stationed. He listed beaches around T&T where lifeguards operate between 10 am and 6 pm.