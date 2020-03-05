Trinidad: No bail for couple on 46 child sex charges

(Trinidad Express) The couple who faced 46 charges in relation to alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old have been denied bail.

Randhir Singh, 44, and his companion, Chandroutie Seepersad, 43, faced a magistracy registrar at the Couva Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Seepersad faced 16 charges of causing or encouraging the seduction, prostitution or sexual penetration of a child, three charges of failing to prevent cruelty to a child and four charges of failing to report the abuse of a minor.

Singh faced 23 charges of sexual penetration of a child.

The alleged offences spanned an eight-month period.

The two were arrested last Wednesday.

Charges were laid by Constable Titus of the Central Division’s Child Protection Unit (CPU).

Sgt Ramjitsingh was the prosecutor during their court appearance.

Singh was represented by attorney Andre Koomalsingh while Seepersad was unrepresented during the matter.

Singh and Seepersad will return to court tomorrow.