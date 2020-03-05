AAG’s Early Season Classic set for March14

Plans are on stream for the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) to stage a two-day meet dubbed the ‘Early Season Classic’ for juniors and seniors at the National Track and Field Centre from March 14.

According to President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, the meet will be used by the senior athletes to attract attention for invites to Grand Prix events and Diamond League meets while the teen athletes will have their final chance to qualify for the CARIFTA Games.

“This will be an event where junior and senior athletes will be competing against each other,” said Hutson.