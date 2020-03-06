Mentorship: The impact of good guidance

If you google mentorship you can read hundreds of articles about why you ‘need’ a mentor to survive in your career— particularly in entrepreneurship. I am, by no means,

here to debunk this theory but rather, I wholeheartedly agree. It’s not to say that one cannot succeed without a mentor, however it is my belief— which is supported by experience— that you can get a lot further, a lot faster with someone who has already run your race advising you.

A mentor is defined as an experienced and trusted adviser. To go further, mentorship is considered guidance provided by an experienced person in the field or in an adjacent industry.