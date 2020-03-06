Women in Business promises more talent, variety this year … Sonia Noel

This year’s Women in Business event, which will be staged on Friday March 20th and Saturday March 21st at the Pegasus Hotel seems set to mobilize women from all walks of life, determined to take their entrepreneurial pursuits to the ‘next level.’

Organized by the Sonia Noel Foundation, the event has become an extension of the wider celebrations associated with International Women’s Month. This year it is expected to place on display both the creative and entrepreneurial talents of a cross section of Guyanese women in a multiplicity of sectors, who have already made their mark in business.