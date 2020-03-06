Congrats to new gov’t

Dear Editor,

Our party The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana (CRG) would like to congratulate the new government on its success at the polls and we look forward to working with them over the years ahead as the opportunities to do so arise.

May the motto of our great Nation “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” lead them and the new Parliament in its daily actions. Guiding their decision making for the benefit of all Guyanese independent of race, gender or political party affiliation. May they also be guided by their integrity & honesty so that they may avoid the pitfalls of corruption and greed. Thus allowing them to focus first and foremost on the best interest of Guyana and all of its people.

Yours faithfully,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana