An appeal to the GECOM chair

Dear Editor,

I am making an appeal to the chairwoman of GECOM.

I ask her to understand and accept that the failure of GECOM, deliberate or mistaken, to complete the verification of the statements of poll for Region 4 has been condemned by the world watching our country, but much more important, is rapidly setting the followers of the PPP/C and APNU+AFC at each other’s throats. This must be on your conscience.

Madame Chairman, you met with the representatives of the international community and rejected, from all accounts, their appeal to you to have GECOM respect the rule of law and return to the process of verification of the votes cast in Region 4.

The refusal of GECOM to complete the verification of the votes cast in Region 4 directly from the statements of poll, has resulted in both of the major political parties claiming victory.

It is within your grasp to exercise your good judgement and the authority vested in you as Chairman of GECOM to act as the law prescribed and save our nation from itself.

It may be that you are under political threat. We know not. What we do know is that if or when you do what is right by our country, our people will forever be indebted to you.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento