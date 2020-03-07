Triple Crown horse race meet postponed

The tense political climate has forced the closure of several places of business and the postponement and cancellation of several events planned, sports notwithstanding.

According to organizers, the annual Triple Crown Horse Race meet which was scheduled to run off tomorrow at the Bush Lot United Turf Club has been shelved until further notice.

The unrest at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara and also on the Corentyne and West Coast Berbice was cited as a major reason for the postponement of the fixture.