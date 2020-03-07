From radio host to ‘Janie Gyal’: The many moves of Natasha Azeez

A woman of many talents, Natasha Azeez is adept at storytelling, henna artistry, face painting, and crafting, though she has a career as a radio broadcaster. She spoke with The Scene of moving from being poverty-stricken because of her determination for something better.

Natasha grew up in a single parent family in a village called Vriesland, on the West Bank Demerara, often referred to being “behind God’s back”. She was the oldest sibling living in the house with two younger brothers and faced the brunt of the chores. By age 10, she was taking on the heavy chores like the cooking and doing the laundry.

“Growing up I was always anti-social,” she recalled. “Couldn’t afford too much because I would get $100 and had to split it between me and my younger brother. I was in secondary school at the time, mind you. All in all, my childhood has helped me to be respectful, definitely humble. Having done many chores when I was little, I don’t like doing them anymore. I only do them because I have to, never because I want to and sometimes when mommy is over, she helps.”