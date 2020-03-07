Impact to showcase local designers at Fashionista

For the second year, Impact Promotional Models agency hosts its fashion show and fundraiser at the Umana Yana next Saturday. This year’s event is dubbed ‘Fashionista’.

Last year, when the show made its debut, CEO of Impact Merecia Phillips said the event was only showcasing off-the-rack international designer brands, but that this year, the affair would be a bigger and better one. Well, she has kept her promise and Fashionista will see local designers showcasing from the dressed-up classy right down to the simple casual and exotic beachwear.

Among them are Kram Ronuj Designs owned by Mark Junor, Carl Peterkin with his brand C A P Designs, Shawnette Da Costa with Da Costa’s Creations, Karen Brathwaite with her African-print styled brand Kosmic Vibes, and Ghodess Wear among others.