Miss World Guyana pageant down to 12 semifinalists

Twelve young women have been shortlisted as semifinalists for the Miss World Guyana pageant from a cohort of 25, after competing in a series of challenges.

A selection of 15 was made on January 26, but two of the contestants have dropped out and withdrawn and a third is no longer eligible.

The semifinalists are Aaliyah Anthony, Alicia Jordan, Aliya Wong, Celicia Campbell, Ederle Stephen, Gabriella Chapman, Jamicia McCalman, Jhadee Gordon, Raeshaunna Jones, Reshana Khan, Sasha Hughes-Williams, and Sherzana Munilall.