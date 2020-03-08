EU observer mission says electoral process has taken `serious turn’

The European Union (EU) observer mission to Guyana’s elections today said that the electoral process has taken a “serious turn” following the declaration of results for Region Four last night by Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.

In a statement today, the EU mission again urged GECOM to resume a transparent tabulation of results for Region Four according to the law.

A statement from the EU observer mission follows:

The electoral process in Guyana has taken a serious turn following the declaration of results for Region 4 before the completion of the tabulation process. In order to restore the credibility of the process, we once again urge the Guyana Elections Commission to resume transparent tabulation of results for Region 4 in full respect of the legal provisions.

We also encourage all parties to the process to express their opinions exclusively through peaceful means and to do all possible to avoid further unrest.