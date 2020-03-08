GECOM says will not flout Laws of Guyana -says no meeting on results scheduled

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Guyana Elections Commission today said that as the Constitutional agency responsible for the conduct of General and Regional Elections in Guyana it is cognizant of the series of events which unfolded since the close of the Polls on Elections Day, 2nd March, 2020.

“While it is unfortunate how things have escalated, it is the intention of the Guyana Elections Commission to abide by all legal and procedural requirements to conclude its work.

On Thursday, 5th March, 2020, a mandatory injunction was granted against the Commission and CEO which as a consequence impeded the finalization of the Commission’s work”, a statement from GECOM said.

It said that the recent action of the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield indicating to the Chairperson and Commissioners that his report in the relation to the final declaration was completed was not intended to disregard the Court proceedings but rather apprising the Chairperson of the completion of the document and that she may convene a meeting at her convenience. In relation to this matter, no meeting was scheduled, the statement said.

“GECOM remains resolute in the fulfillment of its constitutional and statutory obligation”, the statement added.