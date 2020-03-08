Last Update: 617.66 Movement: 1.56%
Current Update: 627.31 YTD Movement 3.52%
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 1.56% during the first period of trading in March 2020. The stocks of five companies were traded, with 14,140 shares changing hands. There were two Climbers and one Tumbler. The stocks of stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) rose 3.13% on the sale of 8,802 shares and the stocks of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 4.44% on the sale of 1,200 shares. On the other hand, the stocks of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) declined 0.03% on the sale of 1,281 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) remained unchanged on the sale of 100 and 2,757 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 627.31.