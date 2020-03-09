ANUG’s Jonas calls for truce between PPP/C, APNU+AFC

With a tense nation still awaiting the results of the March 2 elections with no clear idea of when this will be revealed, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) executive Timothy Jonas has urged the PPP/C to reach out to the APNU+AFC and agree to a truce before results are announced.

Jonas said that both sides should meet before an announcement of the results as he believes that the APNU+AFC will lose these elections and their supporters will be incensed given that their leaders have already announced a win. He said the volatility of such a situation will take this country back years developmentally while adding to its “embarrassment” globally.

“If APNU now has to go back to the people and say whatever we told you we are now taking it back, we are recanting and we were wrong or however they want to put it, it places them in such an invidious position; more so if the count is done properly and they lose,” Jonas yesterday told reporters, following the High Court announcement by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire that the court has jurisdiction to rule in the elections matter before her.