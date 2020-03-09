PPP/C supporters also protested in Herstelling, Canal Number One over poll ‘rigging’ claims

Aside from the violent protests in Berbice and the East Coast Demerara on Friday, supporters of the PPP/C also demonstrated at other locations against what they claimed was the “rigging” of last Monday’s elections.

At Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara, residents burnt tyres, blocking off the entrance to Belle West. When this newspaper arrived on the scene, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) had already extinguished the fire and moved burning rubble onto the side of the road. Scores of persons remained at the roadside protesting as more than a dozen police officers kept watch.

“Me nah come out here about who win or who lose but the result must come right. PPP win the election but abbe David ah try fuh rig am,” one resident said.