Jamaica: Pastor flees island after being accused of buggering 13-year-old boy

(Jamaica Observer) A St Ann mother is seeking justice for her 14-year-old son who alleges that he was sodomised by a pastor in the Seventh-day Adventist Church when he was just 13 years old.

The mother is livid that the police did not apprehend the pastor immediately after she made the report, giving him time to resign from the church and skip the island hours after giving a backhand confession in which he apologised for abusing the child.

According to the boy’s mother, the young pastor was based at Claremont Seventh-day Adventist Church, where her family worships, when he befriended the family before he was transferred to the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Little London, Westmoreland.

But the leadership of the church group has told the Jamaica Observer that while they were aware of the allegations against the pastor, who has since resigned, that was not why he was transferred.