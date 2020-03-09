Trinidad: Grocery bandits try to disguise themselves as…groceries

(Trinidad Express) Two criminal suspects who played a game of hide and seek in a supermarket with dozens of heavily armed police officers, ended up the losers.

Police found one of the thieves trying to conceal himself underneath a pile of boxes, and another on a shelf behind disposable containers.

The suspects, of San Juan, were arrested inside Bamboo Supermarket at Southern Main Road, La Romaine.

At around 9.30 p.m. officers of La Romaine Police Post received information of a robbery in progress at the supermarket, and called for backup.

Officers of San Fernando Police Station, Crime Patrol Unit San Fernando, Emergency Response Patrol, DUI Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch, responded and sealed of the area with heavily armed officers.

Police said when the two criminals entered, one of them pointed a firearm at the cashier and announced a hold up.

As the thieves walked further into the business place, the employees ran out of the supermarket and locked the door.

Police called out to the criminals to surrender, but they did not.

Officers entered the business place and found the thieves trying to hide among the shelves and items.

Police seized a nine millimetre firearm.

The men were detained and taken to the San Fernando CID where they were expected to be charged with possession of a firearm and attempted robbery.