Workshop targeted threat of illegal mining in protected areas

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) recently held a regional workshop to focus on strategies to mitigate threats from illegal gold mining in the Protected Areas of the Guianas.

The PAC in a release stated that with the assistance of local and international support, it will continue to enhance its skills and capabilities to manage Guyana’s protected areas with its current focus placed on mining in protected areas.

The workshop was held in French Guiana from Wednesday 12th February to Friday 14th February and attended by technical personnel from Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. Its aim was to improve the management of protected areas through the sharing of best practices and experiences between stakeholders and communities on strategies to address illegal mining in Protected Areas of the Guianas.