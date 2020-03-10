PM calls on Jamaicans to join search for missing UWI student

(Jamaica Star) Prime Minister Andrew Holness is encouraging Jamaicans to join in efforts to locate missing university student, Jasmine Deen.

Deen, who is a 22-year-old University of the West Indies (UWI) student, is visually impaired, and was last seen on Thursday, February 27.

Making the public appeal at the official launch and ceremonial signing for the Spotlight Initiative, at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew yesterday, Holness said he’s saddened by the disappearance.

“I am personally hurt by this – to think that something terrible could have befallen her – and we pray to God that this is not the case. We hope that some mercy could reach the hearts of those who have her captive, if that is the case, to release her. The entire Jamaica is praying for her safe return,” he said.

The Spotlight Initiative is a global multi-year programme being implemented in more than 25 countries and five regions across the world to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030. It is funded by the European Union, with contributions from the United Nations (UN).

The Spotlight Initiative approaches family violence as a major public health and development issue.

Implementation will be led by a number of UN agencies, working closely with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport as well as civil society organisations.

The parishes in which Spotlight will focus in Jamaica are Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, Clarendon and Westmoreland.

The Spotlight Initiative is working with governments and civil society organisations to prevent domestic violence by raising awareness, establishing and implementing laws and policies and improving quality essential services for survivors.