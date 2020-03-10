Why hasn’t President unequivocally stated he wants full verification of Region Four results?

Dear Editor,

You would think that His Excellency would have made a clear statement that, over, above and beyond the minima set out by the law, as a man of integrity and leader of this nation, he unequivocally and unswervingly supports the most rigorous and transparent verification of the results for Region 4, in the manner agreed upon; that which was employed as regards the other Regions.

But, he did not. Instead sadly, he attempted to stand aloof and tell all who would come knocking, that he would not interfere in GECOM, because, ostensibly, it was not the job of the Executive to meddle in GECOM’s work.

He is the leader of the APNU+AFC coalition. The buck stops with him when party agents act; and his party’s agents or appointees in GECOM have, by all local and international observations, clumsily attempted to subvert the verification process in front of the whole world.

And does His Excellency think that the local and international observers to the GECOM process believe for one instant that members of the coalition were not the intellectual authors of such wrongful acts, while the usual gang of spin doctors awkwardly try to shift the blame?

From their deafening condemnation, the International Community certainly does not. And no amount of spin could change that.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)