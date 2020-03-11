Boston argues ‘substantial compliance’ with verification of Region Four votes, Mendes differs

At 2 this afternoon, acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire will deliver her ruling on the suit seeking full verification of the vote count for Region Four at last Monday’s general and regional elections.

Having ruled on Sunday that she has the jurisdiction to hear the matter, Justice George-Wiltshire considered arguments on the application yesterday afternoon, after which she announced that her decision will be delivered today.

Opposition PPP/C supporter Reeaz Hollader, by whom the action was brought, is contending that in accordance with the law, there could be no declaration of a final result for the electoral district in the absence of fully verifying those votes.