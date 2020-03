Businessman Ghalee Khan back in US on drug charges

Fugitive Guyanese businessman Ghalee Khan yesterday morning appeared before a judge in the United States and was remanded to prison on drug charges dating back over ten years.

According to court documents seen by this newspaper, Khan appeared before Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo on a superseding indictment and pleaded not guilty to all counts

In 2008, Khan and Danvor Griffith were jointly charged with drug trafficking and Khan was granted US$200,000 bail and later skipped the country to Guyana.