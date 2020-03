Mohan Sookdeo who had stabbed his son Satesh to death at Foulis with a louvre pane after he intervened in an altercation between his parents, was yesterday morning sentenced to 20 years behind bars by Justice Sandil Kissoon.

Initially indicted with the capital offence, Mohan called “Wine,” pleaded not guilty, but copped to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The apologetic man told the court, his wife and other children that he was sorry for his actions.