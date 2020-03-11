Matthews Ridge man gets life imprisonment for killing cop during arrest bid

Dennis Marks, who was on trial for the 2016 murder of Police Sergeant Leonard La Rose, will spend the remainder of his life behind bars after a jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty after hours of deliberation yesterday.

The trial of Marks for the 2016 murder of La Rose commenced during the latter part of February before Justice Sandil Kissoon and the 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Marks was represented by attorney Rachael Bakker. The state, meanwhile, was represented by prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Tiffini Lyken and Nafeeza Baig.