Some elections observers plan to stay until results are declared

Several international observer groups plan to stay in Guyana until elections results are declared.
From the sidelines of the High Court where they were present to observe the current elections case being heard by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire, representatives of the Commonwealth, Organization of American States, and the European Union (EU) Election Observa-tion Mission yesterday told the Stabroek News that they will remain in Guyana until the current case is completed and elections results are declared.
The EU’s observation mission plans to stay in Guyana until March 31.