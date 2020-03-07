Int’l, CARICOM observers say poll results not credible until Region Four count complete

The international observer missions from the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU), and The Carter Center, and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) yesterday said the results of the general and regional elections cannot be credibly declared unless the count for Region Four is lawfully completed.

The Commonwealth, OAS, EU and The Carter Center in a joint statement said the tabulation of results for the election in Region Four was interrupted and remains incomplete. “The law requires that tabulation must be conducted in the presence of party agents and observers,” they pointed out, while adding that until this transparent process takes place, the counting of votes recorded for the region remains incomplete.

Their statement came a day after the seven of the nine parties that contested the general elections rejected the release of the unverified results for the region by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) without the completion of the verification of the count from the Statements of Poll.