Granger cannot escape accountability for post-elections events – PPP

President David Granger will not be able to escape accountability for the events post the March 2 general and regional elections, the PPP says.

In a statement responding to one made on Monday by Granger, in which he said that at all times he has acted in accordance with the Constitution and Laws of Guyana, the PPP said no attempt by Granger to whitewash what occurred will succeed. The president had also said that he has no control over the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and urged the public to allow the electoral body “to execute its mandate to deliver credible elections to the Guyanese people.”

“The PPP wishes to stress that this is one time Mr Granger will not be able to escape accountability. The events of last week occurred in full view of Guyanese; members of the diplomatic community; and international observers from the European Union, the Commonwealth, Organization of American States, CARICOM and the Carter Center,” the PPP statement yesterday said.