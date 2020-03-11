Man gets 18 years for killing fellow fisherman at Meadow Bank

Shareef Bacchus who had killed fellow fisherman, Chinese national Chan Wen Wong back in 2017 was yesterday sentenced to 18 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Appearing before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown, Bacchus pleaded not guilty to the capital indictment for which he was initially charged, but guilty to unlawfully killing Wong on July 20th, at the Meadow Bank Wharf.

Police had reported that Wong, 42, of 14 Seaforth Street, Campbellville and the defendant had an altercation, which resulted in a fight.