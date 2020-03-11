Teixeira dismisses ‘comical’ gov’t claim of Russian plot to interfere in polls

PPP/C candidate Gail Teixeira on Sunday labelled government’s claim that it expelled Russians from Guyana on the belief that they were here to interfere in the electoral process at the behest of the opposition as “ludicrous and comical,” while saying that Guyana is descending into a police state.

“The count in the polling station is done manually not electronically and the statements of poll are verified and tabulated manually, so there is no electronic systems for Russians or anybody else to hack into,” Teixeira said in a video shared on the PPP/C’s Facebook page.

Last Thursday, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and his colleague, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, said two Russians and a Libyan national were expelled on March 2nd, the day Guyana went to the polls.