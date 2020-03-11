Shuman initially prevented from attending High Court in Indigenous attire

Dressed in traditional Indigenous attire, Presidential Candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party Lenox Shuman yesterday entered the High Court to listen to proceedings on the suit filed by the PPP, which seeks to have the verification process for the Region Four vote completed.

Shuman arrived after the court proceedings had started and was stopped by ranks at the entrance of the court. He spent about 30 minutes waiting before he was allowed to venture upstairs.

When he spoke to Stabroek News at the entrance to the court, the former chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) said the police there informed him that he was inappropriately dressed.