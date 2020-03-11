Jamaicans not taking COVID-19 lightly

(Jamaica Star) Just hours after Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton disclosed that Jamaica has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19, several persons were observed in the Corporate Area wearing masks.

Among them was correctional officer Oswald Bryan, who said that he will be doing everything necessary to protect himself and his loved ones.

“I am a precaution freak so I instantly put on my mask because it is better to be safe than sorry. I am not going to be a fool and say ‘If I had known’. Mi hear it so mi a take caution,” he said.

“Mi over clean from long time so as of now, no touching, no hugging and anybody mi a talk to, mi a go watch how dem look. Mi stop touch mi face and mi mouth. I am going to be walking with a hand sanitiser. The general public a take it light but trust mi, this is no joke matter,” he said.

Shantia Thompson, who works in downtown Kingston, also made a mask part of her attire. “Mi nah play when it comes on to protecting myself. I am urging everyone to do the same too,” she said.

ATTEND A FUNERAL

The female patient has been in isolation since Monday after showing respiratory symptoms. According to her travel history, she returned to Jamaica from the United Kingdom on March 4. The patient reportedly arrived in Jamaica to attend a funeral.

Bus operator Jermaine Harding stated that he and his colleagues are all at risk of contracting the virus because of their daily interactions with passengers.

“There are no uproars yet because the reality nuh sink in yet. I have sanitisers in the bus from long time so I am going to stock up on masks because this is something serious. Right now, mi would a tell the Government to just stop the flights them from coming in and no bother accept no goods from overseas. Let us live off what we have if a even for three months,” he said.

Another bus operator, Leroy Lobban, who plies the Portland to Kingston route, says he is fearful that the virus will cause an increase in the crime rate.

“Right now this virus going to cause a warfare because a man can’t even draw up him nose beside a man anymore because him might get a box over,” he said. “Mi siddung and a say a we first a go catch it cuz a we a carry people a day time. We need gloves fi when we a collect the money. Mi a wonder if when mi turn on the AC inna di bus if it nuh can pass on if someone in the bus have it,” Labbon said.