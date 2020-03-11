Edghill not daunted by postponement of World’s TT teams championships

Former Under-21 Caribbean Table Tennis champion, Chelsea Edghill says her spirit has not been jolted by the postponement of the 2020 World teams table tennis championships in Busan, South Korea as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Edghill, who was expected to form part of the first female national team to attend the event, said she was eager to attend the games as part of her Olympic Qualification push but understood and agreed with the reason for its postponement.

She noted that the minor setback is just another day in the life of a pro athlete.