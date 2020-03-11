Sports

Jaguars, Pride in top-of-the-table clash

—WI trio expected to boost Jags for key encounter

By

West Indies players Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd are expected to join the Guyana Jaguars squad for their West Indies Championship eighth round match against the  Barbados Pride at the Providence National Stadium starting tomorrow.

The trio has been with the West Indies teams most recently on their tour of  Sri Lanka.

While the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has not yet named the squad, at the training session of the five-time defending champions yesterday, Shepherd and Paul were seen going through drills with the squad.