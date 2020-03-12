Guyana records first coronavirus case -woman who travelled from New York died yesterday at GPHC

President David Granger last evening announced that Guyana has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the woman, who travelled from New York and had underlying health conditions, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) yesterday.

COVID-19 was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday. The arrival of the virus could pose a serious threat to the local health system. (See other story on centre pages)

“It is my sad duty to announce Guyana confirmed its first imported case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Georgetown on Wednesday 11th March 2020,” the president said in an address to the nation.