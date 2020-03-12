Dear Editor,

I and my 16-year-old daughter was listening to your live feed on the high court case for the verification of Region Four votes. My daughter and I were screaming with absolutely delight, not at the final result, at the absolutely brilliance of the judge. This was the perfect make-up gift for our spoilt International Women’s Day.

Wow! What a woman! It was Guyanese female excellence incomparable. Thank you Chief Justice for being our Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Sandra Day O’ Connor all wrapped in one. And even more thanks for being a role model for girls and young women in Guyana and the Caribbean. You have remained a sane voice in the insanity that has engulfed us.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)