Lumberjack killed by falling tree

A 27-year-old lumberjack is now dead while another is injured after they were struck by a falling tree at Kumung-Kumung Backdam, Puruni on Thursday afternoon.

Dead is Carlison Moses, of Lethem, Region Nine. The injured man has been identified as Malik Durant.

The incident occurred around 1.10 pm.

Moses was employed with a Brazilian national.

A source told Stabroek News that Moses left his camp and went to another to see a friend. While there, Moses, Durant and some other workers were removing trees when one fell and the branches hit Moses and Durant.

As a result, they were pinned. The operation was immediately halted and the workers assisted in the rescue of the men.

When the branches were removed, it was observed that Moses had a wound to the back of his head while Durant complained of back pain.

They were both rushed to the Bartica Hospital, where Moses was pronounced dead on arrival. Durant was admitted as a patient.

The police were informed and an investigation was launched.