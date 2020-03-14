Man fatally shot in Rosignol robbery

A Rosignol robbery last night left a 78-year-old man dead and two others injured.

Dead is Tony Bishnauth, 78, of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice, who was shot once in the head, while his adopted son, Mahendra Nagamootoo, 26, is hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital with two gunshot injuries and Bishnauth’s neighbour Nathram Briglal, 46, sustained one gunshot wound.

Briglal has since been released from the hospital and will have to return later today for further medical treatment.

According to a relative, the family were at Bishnauth’s wife’s snackette located at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, celebrating his 78th birthday, when three masked men all armed with guns pounced on them.

The men reportedly attempted to shoot Bishnauth’s stepdaughter, but Nagamootoo who intervened sustained the gunshot injuries instead. The stepdaughter was able to make a run for it after her adopted brother intervened.

Meanwhile, the robbers reportedly escaped with a sum of cash from Bisnauth, jewellery and cellphones from persons who were present during the 11 pm incident.