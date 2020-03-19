Wanted bulletin for brothers over murder of Rosignol businessman

Two brothers are wanted by the police in connection with the murder of Rosignol businessman, Tony Bishnauth who was shot and killed during a suspected robbery last Friday evening.

In a wanted bulletin issued last evening, the police said that Medellin Orlando Evans called “Mello”, 32 and Carlos Evans also known as “Beast”, 28, are wanted for questioning in relation to the crime which occurred on March 13th at Carriage Road, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

Carlos’s last known address is Lot 12 Section ‘C’ D’Edward Village, WBB while Medellin’s is Lot 61 Railway Line Rosignol, WBB.