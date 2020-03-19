Guyana Goldfields underground development hit by travel restriction

Canadian miner, Guyana Goldfields Inc yesterday announced that as a result of the coronavirus travel restrictions in and out of Guyana, the Company has temporarily suspended underground development at its 100% owned Aurora Gold Mine in Region Seven.

However open pit and processing plant operations are currently unaffected and are continuing as planned, the company said in a statement.

It stated that following the decision by the Government to close two major airports to all international air travel except for cargo flights, planes making technical stops and special authorised flights, it has decided to suspend underground development at the mine. The airport closures are proposed by the Government to be for 14 days effective last night.