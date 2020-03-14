Barbados: Man dies after reporting to police that he was beaten

(Barbados Nation) A man succumbed to injuries hours after reporting to police that he was beaten by a group of men.



Jamar Small, 31, of Villa Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) around 12:30 a.m.

Police say Small rode a bicycle to Central Police Station, The City, around 9:10 p.m. Friday and reported he was beaten and ran by a group of men in Britton’s Hill.

Minor abrasions were observed on his hands and feet and what appeared to be blood was also seen on his feet. Personnel from the Ambulance Service were summoned and took the complainant to the QEH where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Police emergency at 211 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Central Police Station at 430-7227 or any Police Station. (PR/SAT)