Fatal shooting of elderly woman in Jamaican community sparks protests

(Jamaica Gleaner) Scores of angry residents from the communities of Wakefield and Friendship in Trelawny, took to the streets on Saturday morning to protest the shooting death of an elderly woman.

The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old, Lissett Newman, who resides in an area of the community known as Hinds Crescent.

According to the Wakefield police, officers were on patrol in the communities when they accosted a man and requested a search. A search of his cell phone revealed photos of him posing with a firearm.

The accused was informed by the police that a search would be carried out of his home. He was transported to a premise at Hinds Crescent, which he pointed out as his abode.

The lawmen were in the process of entering the premises when they were approached by an elderly woman, who blocked their path and told them that the man in custody was not living there.

The lawmen insisted that a search of the house would still be done, but, instead of complying the woman allegedly began to rebuke the police team.

After hearing the commotion, community members who had gathered at the scene, reportedly attacked the police with sticks, bottles and stones.

An officer was reportedly hit in his head with a bottle during the melee.

The officers reported that they heard gunshots being fired and in return, took evasive action by returning fire.

It was later revealed that Newman had been injured during the shooting. She died while receiving treatment at the Falmouth Hospital.

News of her death led to several sections of the roadway being blocked by residents.

Investigations are continuing.